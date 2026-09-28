Houthis say Saudi strikes on Yemen's Taiz leave dozens of casualties

SANAA: Saudi airstrikes on Taiz in southwest Yemen caused dozens of casualties in an area controlled by the Houthis, the Iran-backed group said on Sunday (Sep 27), as fighting escalated further after a truce broke down.

The Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of launching two air raids that hit a market on the outskirts of the city, saying nearly 50 people were killed or wounded without specifying the exact breakdown.

The spokesman said blood was "unjustly and aggressively spilled" in a statement posted online, vowing there would be consequences for the attack.

Earlier, the group's Al-Masirah TV channel said a strike killed seven people and wounded 40 more at a market in Taiz, minutes after reporting that a Saudi fighter jet had targeted the area.

In a subsequent statement, the channel, citing the Houthis' health ministry, said that five children were among those wounded.

Multiple Houthi sources later told AFP that nearly 30 fighters from the group were killed in the series of strikes, while eight civilians died.

The city itself remains under the control of government forces but has long been besieged by Houthi fighters and remains one of the main fronts in Yemen's civil war.