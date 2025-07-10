Yemen's Houthis claim deadly Red Sea attack on merchant ship

DUBAI: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility Wednesday (Jul 9) for a deadly attack that sank a merchant vessel earlier this week, their second attack on Red Sea shipping in 24 hours as they resumed their campaign in the key waterway.

The US embassy later said on Wednesday that Houthis kidnapped mariners from the ship they attacked.



The Eternity C, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, was badly damaged in the attack that started on Monday and continued into Tuesday, before the ship sank.



Yemen's rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, which came a day after they boarded and sank the Magic Seas - their first attack on shipping this year.



Their resumed attacks mark the end of a months-long lull and threaten a May ceasefire with the United States that ended weeks of strikes on Houthi targets.



"The naval force of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the ship Eternity C," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said, claiming that the vessel was headed for the Israeli port of Eilat and was attacked in support of Palestinians in Gaza.