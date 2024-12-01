Logo
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Israel with missile
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Israel with missile

A missile, which according to Yemen's Houthis is a "hypersonic" missile named "Palestine 2" is pictured at an unknown location, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on Sep 16, 2024. (File photo: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

01 Dec 2024 10:02PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2024 11:30PM)
SANAA: Yemen's Houthi rebels said they fired a missile at central Israel on Sunday (Dec 1), as Israeli forces announced they had intercepted a "projectile".

The Iran-backed rebels "carried out a targeting operation against a vital target" in the Tel Aviv area using a "hypersonic missile", a Houthi statement said.

An Israeli armed forces statement said: "One projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to its crossing into Israeli territory."

The projectile was shot down after sirens had sounded in various areas of central Israel in the early morning, the Israeli statement said.

The Houthis said they launched a Palestine 2 missile, which they describe as a hypersonic ballistic missile that is manufactured in Yemen.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States, have periodically fired drones and missiles at Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

The Houthis have also waged a harassment campaign against shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden during the Gaza war, severely disrupting the vital trade route.

Source: AFP/cm

