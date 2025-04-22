Yemen's Houthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

SANAA: Yemen's Houthis said early Monday (Apr 21) that US air strikes on Sanaa killed at least 12 people and wounded 34, with a military spokesperson later claiming attacks on US aircraft carriers and Israel.



The Houthi-run Saba news agency cited the ministry as saying the dead and injured had come from overnight strikes "by the American enemy" on a market and a residential zone in Sanaa's Farwa district.



The rebels' health ministry reported 12 dead and 34 wounded "as a result of a raid by the US enemy" in Farwa.



Other raids were reported late Sunday in the central province of Marib, Hodeida in the west and the Houthis bastion of Saada in the north, Saba said.