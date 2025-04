Yemen's Houthis say US strikes on Sanaa kill at least 12

One attack on Thursday on the Ras Issa oil port killed some 80 people and injured 150 , according to the Houthis.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that he was "gravely concerned" by the US strikes, and called on the Houthis to stop missile attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping.The Houthis said they started missile attacks in solidarity with Palestinian group Hamas as it fights Israeli forces in Gaza. US raids started in January 2024 but have been stepped up since President Donald Trump took office this year.On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned his country would respond to any attacks by the Houthis.In remarks addressed "to the Houthis and to all those who wish us harm", Netanyahu said during a speech that "any attack against us will not go unanswered. There will be a powerful response."