Yemen's Houthis threaten attacks on Saudi oil facilities

SANAA: Yemen's Houthis warned on Thursday (Jul 16) they will target Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and other infrastructure if conflict escalates between the two sides, days after the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa was struck.



"All Saudi oil facilities and vital installations are targets for our missiles and drones if it gets itself involved in a full-scale aggression against our country and moves towards escalation," the group's leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi said.



On Monday the Iran-backed Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of attacking Sanaa airport, retaliating with strikes targeting an airport in the kingdom.



The exchange of fire was the most significant escalation between the foes since a 2022 truce.



In the televised message, al-Houthi also threatened Riyadh's airport in response to further attacks on Sanaa airport.



"The equation is airports for airports, ports for ports, and a blockade for a blockade," he added.