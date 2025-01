Yemen's Houthis threaten more attacks if Israel breaches Gaza ceasefire

SANA'A: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels threatened on Thursday (Jan 16) to keep up their attacks if Israel did not respect the r ecently announced ceasefire in its war against Hamas.The rebels, part of Iran's "axis of resistance", have been attacking Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea throughout the war in Gaza, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians."We will watch the implementation of the agreement, and if there are any Israeli breaches, massacres or attacks, we will be ready to provide military support to the Palestinian people," rebel leader Abdulmalik al-Huthi said in a televised address.He was speaking a day after the announcement of a six-week ceasefire, expected to start on Sunday, that would involve the release of 33 Israeli hostages being held by Palestinian militants."The Israeli enemy failed to achieve its declared and clear goals, and failed miserably to recover its prisoners without an exchange deal," the Huthi leader said, maintaining that Israel and the US were "obliged" to accept the ceasefire.