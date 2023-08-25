Kremlin calls accusations it killed Wagner boss Prigozhin an 'absolute lie'

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday (Aug 25) that Western suggestions that Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an "absolute lie" and declined to definitively confirm his death, citing the need to wait for test results.
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent his condolences to Prigozhin's family, breaking his silence after the mercenary leader's plane crashed on Wednesday evening with no survivors two months after he led a mutiny against army chiefs.
Putin cited "preliminary information" as indicating that Prigozhin and his top associates in the Wagner mercenary group had been killed.
Russian investigators have opened a probe into what happened, but have not yet said what they suspect caused the plane to suddenly fall from the sky northwest of Moscow.
Nor have they officially confirmed the identities of the 10 bodies recovered from the wreckage.
Western politicians and commentators have suggested that Putin ordered Prigozhin killed to punish him for launching a failed Jun 23 to Jun 24 mutiny against the top brass which represented the biggest challenge to Putin's rule yet.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the accusation and many others like it were false.
"There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane's passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle," Peskov told reporters.
"All of this is an absolute lie, and here, when covering this issue, it is necessary to base yourself on facts. There are not many facts yet. They need to be established in the course of investigative actions."
Peskov said that it was important to wait for the results of various tests as well as the outcome of the investigation.
He said Putin had not met Prigozhin recently.
DISREGARD FOR DIPLOMACY
Russia on Friday also scolded United States President Joe Biden for expressing his lack of surprise that Prigozhin had been killed and cautioned that it was not appropriate for Washington to make such remarks.
Biden on Wednesday said that he was not surprised by reports about Prigozhin's death, adding that not much happens in the country that Putin is not behind.
"I'm not surprised," Biden said. "There is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind, but I don't know enough to know the answer."
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said such remarks illustrated Washington's disregard for diplomacy.
"Still, it is not for the US president, in my opinion, to talk about such tragic events of this kind," Ryabkov was quoted by the state TASS news agency as saying.
In his condolences to Prigozhin's family on Thursday, Putin called him a talented businessman who knew how to look after his own interests and who could, when asked, do his bit for the common cause.
But he also described Prigozhin as a flawed character who had made some bad mistakes.
"I want to express my most sincere condolences to the families of all the victims. It's always a tragedy," Putin said in televised remarks made during a meeting in the Kremlin with the Moscow-installed chief of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
"I had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the start of the 90s. He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life."