Young survivor of Texas school massacre tells US Congress of day's horror

WASHINGTON: A fourth-grade survivor of last month's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school told US lawmakers that after the gunman murdered her teacher and friends, she smeared blood on herself in a desperate bid for survival.

Miah Cerrillo, 11, and the parents of multiple young Americans killed and wounded in a spate of recent mass shootings testified on Wednesday before a congressional panel as a bipartisan group of senators negotiates to see if there is any compromise on gun safety that Democrats and Republicans can agree to.

"He told my teacher 'goodnight' and shot her in the head," Cerrillo said in a pre-taped interview played for the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee.

"And then he shot some of my classmates and the white board," she said, adding: "He shot my friend that was next to me ... and I thought he was going to come back to the room. I got the blood and put it all on me."

The young girl said she fears such violence could happen again at school.

Cerrillo spoke about two weeks after the shooting by an 18-year-old at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 of her classmates and two teachers.

A spate of mass shootings across the United States in recent weeks has killed dozens and sparked the latest round of bipartisan talks in the US Senate.