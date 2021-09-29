Your questions answered on US government shutdown

The US government is approaching yet another possible shutdown unless Congress enacts a stopgap spending bill that carries through the start of a new fiscal year on Oct 1.

Memories remain fresh of the longest shutdown in US history, lasting 35 days in late 2018 into early 2019, over President Donald Trump’s insistence on US$5.7 billion for a wall on the border with Mexico.

1. Why does the government shut down?

The US government runs on 12 appropriations Bills passed each year by Congress and signed by the president. In fiscal years like this one, when all 12 Bills are not adopted by the Oct 1 start of the fiscal year - the current count is zero, for those keeping score - Congress and the president keep the machinery of government humming by passing short-term extensions of current funding, known formally as continuing resolutions.

2. What does a shutdown mean?

It means many, though not all, federal government functions are suspended, and many, though not all, federal employees are furloughed.

Services that the government deems “essential”, such as those related to law enforcement and public safety, continue.

But defining “essential” is more art than science, with individual government departments - and the political appointees who run them - having a say over who comes to work and who stays home.

In theory at least, a federal employee who works during a shutdown, but is not supposed to, could face fines or a prison term under what’s called the Antideficiency Act.

3. What government services would cease?

The ones that draw headlines are those that produce closures of national park facilities and the Smithsonian museums in Washington and delays in processing applications for passports and visas.

Economic reports from the Labor and Commerce departments could be delayed, depending on how long a shutdown lasts.

Tax audits, oversight of financial swap markets and investigations of workplace civil-rights complaints are among activities expected to stop.