Yousaf sworn in as Scotland's new leader amid party row

EDINBURGH: Humza Yousaf was sworn in as Scotland's first minister on Wednesday (Mar 29), becoming the first Muslim leader of a government in western Europe but already facing unrest in his party.

At 37, Yousaf is also the youngest leader yet of the Scottish National Party (SNP), and is vowing to reinvigorate its flagging campaign for independence.

But after he won the race to succeed the long-serving Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, his leadership was already being questioned after defeated rival Kate Forbes refused to serve in his cabinet.

The outgoing finance minister was offered a more junior role by Yousaf, despite coming close to victory. She ended with 48 per cent of the preferential votes of SNP members to his 52 per cent.

Yousaf's allies claimed Forbes declined because she wanted to devote more time to family life after recently giving birth. But in press reports, her supporters were scathing about the job offer.

Yousaf named Shona Robison as his deputy first minister. She will also replace Forbes in the finance secretary role.

As part of Sturgeon's government, Robison steered through contentious legislation on gender self-identification that has now been blocked by the UK government.