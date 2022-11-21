Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: Who controls it and why is it important?

LONDON: Repeated shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has raised the possibility of a grave accident just 500km from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has repeatedly expressed concerns over the shelling of the plant, has proposed the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the plant.

What nuclear material is at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, what are the risks and why are Russia and Ukraine fighting over it?

WHAT IS IT?

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors containing Uranium 235, which have a half-life of more than 700 million years.

Construction began in 1980 and its sixth reactor was connected to the grid in 1995. All six reactors are now in cold shutdown after reactor No. 6 was shut down on Sep 12.

A cold shutdown means the reactor's temperature is below boiling point but electrical pumps moving water through the reactor core must still keep working to cool the fuel.

The plant is no longer producing electricity.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS?

The biggest risk is from overheating nuclear fuel, which could happen if the power that drives the cooling systems was cut. Shelling has repeatedly cut power lines.

The plant lost its last remaining external power on Oct 8, leaving it reliant on diesel generators for more than a day, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. The power line was restored on Oct 9.

Before the war, the plant had four high-voltage power lines giving it access to the grid as well as several backup lines.

COULD THE REACTOR MELT DOWN?

Pressurised water is used to transfer heat away from the reactors even when they are shut down, and pumped water is also used to cool down removed spent nuclear fuel from the reactors.

If the power was cut and auxiliary systems such as 20 diesel generators (which have enough diesel for 10 days) failed to keep the reactors cool, then the fuel could melt down and the zirconium cladding could release hydrogen.