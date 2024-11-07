Zelenskiy tells European summit 'peace through strength' is needed now

BUDAPEST: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (Nov 7) called on European leaders to apply an approach of "peace through strength" to confront the threat posed by Russia.

Zelenskyy's appeal comes a day after Donald Trump won another term in the White House, bringing uncertainty about Washington's future policy after he had criticised the scale of US military and financial support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.

Without going into details, Trump also has vowed to end the war quickly.

Zelenskyy nevertheless has praised Trump's "commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs".

In Thursday's address to the European Political Community summit in Budapest, he echoed that comment.

"The concept of 'peace through strength' has proven its realism and effectiveness more than once. Now, it is needed once more," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that his country needed firm support from European leaders, some of whom he criticised for advocating concessions to Russia. It is "unacceptable for Ukraine and suicidal for all Europe", he added.

"And what's next? Should Europe seek the favour of Kim Jong Un in hopes that he, too, will leave Europe in peace?" Zelenskyy said in apparent reference North Korean troops deployed by Russia to help in its war effort in Ukraine.

"We need sufficient weapons, not just support in talks. Hugs with Putin won't help," the Ukrainian leader said in an apparent reference to pictures showing United Nations chief Antonio Guterres hugging President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Russia.