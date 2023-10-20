Logo
World

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for 'vital' US support for Ukraine
President Joe Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO Summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jul 12, 2023. (Photo: Paul Ellis/AP)

20 Oct 2023 04:44AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2023 04:45AM)
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (Oct 19) thanked his counterpart Joe Biden for the US "vital" support for his country, welcoming the delivery of ATACMS long-range missiles.

Ukraine on Tuesday (Oct 17) said it had successfully used for the first time the missiles with a range of up to 165km, which Washington had delivered in secret.

"Ukraine is grateful for the vital and enduring US support in our fight for freedom and against Russian aggression," Zelenskyy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a telephone call with Biden.

"Ukrainians are greatly encouraged by the delivery of ATACMS, and our warriors are putting them to good use on the battlefield."

Zelenskyy also informed Biden of the Ukrainian parliament passing an anti-corruption law, which he said "advances reforms on the path to opening Ukraine's EU accession talks", a long-held goal for Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday the weapons transfer would have no influence on the war and would only prolong Ukraine's "agony".

Source: AFP/fs

