Zelenskyy accuses Russia of torture, war crimes in recaptured northeast

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday (Sep 16) of torture and war crimes in Ukraine's northeast and likened the aftermath in the recaptured areas to Russia's withdrawal from near Kyiv months ago.

In an interview at his presidential office, he told Reuters that many Ukrainians were buried at sites in the northeast including whole families and people who were tortured.

"As of today, there are 450 dead people, buried. But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories," he said.

Asked if there was evidence of war crimes, he said: "All this is there. Investigative commissions with international partners, joint investigative commissions," he said.

"There is some evidence, and assessments are being conducted, Ukrainian and international, and this is very important for us, for the world to recognise this," he said.

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that war crimes in Ukraine cannot be hidden, and that he would reserve judgment.

"In terms of the totality of the scale (of potential war crimes), I don't know. But I would tell you that the world will discover that. War crimes cannot be hidden, especially things like mass graves," Milley told reporters in Estonia, where he is attending a NATO gathering.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zelenskyy's allegations.

Russia regularly denies targeting civilians during what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and has said in the past that accusations of human rights abuses are a smear campaign.

The governor of Kharkiv region, Oleh Synegubov, told reporters on Friday at one of the burial sites in the city of Izium that some bodies exhumed there had been found with their hands tied behind their backs.

"We are at the site of the mass burial of people, civilians who were buried here, and now according to our information they all have the signs of violent death," the governor, Oleg Synegubov, said at the site.

"There are bodies with hands tied behind. Each fact will be investigated and will be properly and legally evaluated," he said.

Moscow has not commented on the mass burial site in Izium, which was a Russian frontline stronghold before Ukraine's counter-offensive forced its forces to flee.