Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crimes, sees no early end to war

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday (Sep 16) of committing war crimes in Ukraine's northeast and said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains by his forces this month.



The Ukrainian leader also told Reuters in an interview that the outcome of the war with Russia, now in its seventh month, hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country.



He compared the situation in newly liberated areas of the northeast "to the bloody soap opera after Bucha", a town near Kyiv where he accused Russian forces of committing numerous war crimes in the first phase of the war. Moscow denied the charges.



"As of today, there are 450 dead people, buried (in the northeastern Kharkiv region). But there are others, separate burials of many people. Tortured people. Entire families in certain territories," Zelenskyy said.



Asked if there was evidence of war crimes, he said: "All this is there ... There is some evidence, and assessments are being conducted, Ukrainian and international, and this is very important for us, for the world to recognise this."

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zelenskyy's new allegations.



Russia regularly denies targeting civilians during what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and has said in the past that accusations of human rights abuses are a smear campaign.



The governor of Kharkiv region, Oleh Synhubov, told reporters on Friday at one of the burial sites in the city of Izium that some bodies exhumed there had been found with their hands tied behind their backs.



Moscow has not commented on the mass burial site in Izium, which was a Russian frontline stronghold before Ukraine's counter-offensive forced its forces to flee.