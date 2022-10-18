Zelenskyy to address Frankfurt book fair featuring Ukrainian writers

FRANKFURT: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address this week's Frankfurt book fair, with organisers offering emphatic support to the country's literary scene in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian authors led by "punk poet" Sergiy Zhadan will feature prominently at the world's biggest publishing event.

Zelenskyy will make his speech on Thursday via video link at the five-day annual fair, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around the world and hundreds of exhibitors.

His wife, Olena Zelenska, is also due to speak at a side event.

Russian state institutions usually in charge of running their nation's stand have been banned with prominent opponents of President Vladimir Putin instead given the stage.

The fair "has maintained close ties to the Ukrainian book industry for many years", said the event's director, Juergen Boos.

"We therefore want to offer direct support to our Ukrainian colleagues now as they withstand the Russian attack."

The 2022 edition marks a return to near normal after what Boos called "two difficult years" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 fair was almost fully digital, while last year's was muted with many authors joining only via video link.

This year's event has no restrictions, although the number of countries represented - more than 80 - is still below the level at the last pre-pandemic fair in 2019.

NO "NORMALITY"

One of the most high-profile Ukrainian attendees will be Zhadan, a writer, translator and musician, and a key figure in the country's literary scene.

The author, who has put his writing career on pause as he focuses on humanitarian aid and supporting the Ukrainian army, will read his poems at the fair and be interviewed.