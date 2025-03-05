Zelenskyy appeals to Trump after aid halt

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (Mar 4) he wanted to "make things right" with Donald Trump and to work under the US president's "strong leadership" to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.



In his first public comments since Trump halted US military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy said his public bust-up with Trump last week was "regrettable" and pledged to sign a key minerals deal with Washington.



He also called for a "truce" in the sea and sky as a first step to ending the three-year war.



A dramatic collapse in the Kyiv-Washington wartime alliance has played out in the open since an Oval Office clash between Zelenskyy and Trump last week, crescendoing with Ukraine's top ally suspending crucial military aid.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," Zelenskyy wrote on X.



"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be," the Ukrainian leader added. "It is time to make things right."