Zelenskyy to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday (Oct 5) he would attend an international meeting to discuss military support for Ukraine to be held in Germany next week.

The meeting at the US air base in Ramstein near Frankfurt is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine's allies, including US President Joe Biden.

"We are preparing for the 25th Ramstein meeting on October 12, which will be the first to take place at the leaders' level," he said on social media.

He would present "clear, concrete steps towards a just end of the war", he said, adding that Russia could be stopped by "the determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine".