Zelenskyy backs energy ceasefire, Russia bombs Ukraine despite Trump intervention

KYIV: Ukraine will halt long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities if Russia does the same, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in remarks released on Friday (Jan 30), after Donald Trump raised hopes for a pause in attacks during freezing temperatures.

Trump said Thursday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to halt attacks on Kyiv and other cities because of a cold snap across Ukraine. The Kremlin said on Friday the US president had asked for a halt until Feb 1.

Recent Russian strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure have disrupted light, heating and water supplies, with temperatures plummeting and leaving the war-battered country facing a fresh humanitarian crisis.

Despite Trump's claim, Moscow's forces launched dozens of drones and one missile at Ukraine overnight, according to the Ukrainian air force.

The attacks damaged a residential building in the central Zaporizhzhia region and civilian infrastructure in the northern Chernihiv region, officials said.

Zelenskyy, who welcomed Trump's announcement, told journalists, including from AFP: "If Russia does not strike our energy infrastructure - generation facilities or any other energy assets - we will not strike theirs," in comments released under embargo until Friday.

Trump and Zelenskyy's comments on a possible de-escalation of the war, which is nearing its four-year anniversary, come just days before Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to meet for a second round of talks in Abu Dhabi.

Those talks, which follow previous meetings last week, are expected to centre on key unresolved issues - particularly territorial control over Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.