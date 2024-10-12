Zelenskyy in Berlin says hopes war with Russia will end next year

BERLIN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced hope Friday (Oct 11) that the war with Russia will end next year, speaking during a visit to Berlin to ask for sustained military support.

As Ukraine faces a gruelling third winter at war, Zelenskyy has been seeking support on a two-day whirlwind tour of European capitals that took him to London, Paris and Rome.

Visiting Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskyy, dressed in his trademark military clothes, thanked Germany for its backing and said that "it is very important for us that this assistance does not decrease next year".

He said he would present Scholz with his plan for winning the war, voicing hope that the conflict would end "no later than next year, 2025".

"Ukraine more than anyone else in the world wants a fair and speedy end to this war," Zelenskyy said. "The war is destroying our country, taking the lives of our people".