Zelenskyy calls for strong US ties after Trump brands him a 'dictator'

"We're getting all this pushback ... they need to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal," he said.



Trump is calling for Kyiv to hand over access to its mineral wealth as compensation for tens of billions of dollars in US aid delivered under his predecessor Joe Biden.



Zelenskyy rejected a deal proposed by Trump as it did not include "security guarantees" - Kyiv's key demand from its Western backers in any agreement with Russia to halt the fighting.



The feud marks a dramatic reversal from US policy under Biden, who lauded Zelensky as a hero, shipped vast supplies of arms to Kyiv and hammered Moscow with sanctions.