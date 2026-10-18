Zelenskyy criticises Trump's waiver of sanctions on Russia as 'wrong'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's decision to waive sanctions and tariffs on Russia days before they were to take effect will "unfortunately" lead to additional relief for Russia and lead to further Russian aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Saturday (Oct 17).

"The decision to undo all of this, to block all of it, seems wrong to me," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "It definitely helps only the Russians."

An executive order issued by Trump on Friday night waived key Russia-related US sanctions and tariffs, including duties on the country's goods and penalties for buying its oil and gas, that had been scheduled to start next week under the legislation known as the Graham Act that he signed into law last month.

Trump said the waiver was in the national interests of the United States.

The law is meant to increase pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine that began in 2022. Trump, however, has been warming toward Moscow while publicly criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including suggesting Kyiv needs a new leader.

Zelenskyy said Trump's latest action emboldens Russian President Vladimir Putin and encourages more attacks by Russia.

"It only fuels their satisfaction and their desire to keep killing people," wrote Zelenskyy, who said Russia on Friday struck more than 15 Ukrainian power generation and transmission sites. "This certainly does not stop the war."

The Ukrainian leader accused Russia of planning to ramp up strikes in western Ukraine. "Is Russia preparing for this? I think so," Zelenskyy wrote.