Zelenskyy denies Ukraine behind Nord Stream blasts

BERLIN: Kyiv knew nothing about a plan to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday (Jun 7) amid growing speculation that Ukraine was behind the blast.

As president he has the power to give orders, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Germany's Bild Daily.

"I did nothing like that. I would never do that," he said, according to a German interpreter.

"I believe that our army and our intelligence services did nothing like that," he said, adding that he would "like to see proof".

"We know nothing about it, 100 per cent," he said.