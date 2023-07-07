Logo
World

Zelenskyy, Erdogan to discuss grain deal, prisoner swaps: Turkish official
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala make statements to the press after their meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announces new cabinet during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey June 3, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo/File Photo
07 Jul 2023 05:43PM
ISTANBUL: The presidents of Ukraine and Turkiye will discuss on Friday (Jul 7) the potential extension of the Black Sea grain deal and a possible prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv, a senior Turkish official said ahead of the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul following visits to Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, part of a tour of some NATO capitals aimed at encouraging them to take concrete steps at a summit next week towards granting Kyiv membership of the alliance.

A key element of Zelenskyy's talks in Istanbul will be the fate of a deal, brokered last year by Turkiye and the United Nations, to allow for the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea despite the war raging across Ukraine.

Russia, angry about aspects of the grain deal's implementation, has threatened not to allow its further extension beyond Jul 17.

As well as the grain deal and a possible prisoner swap, Erdogan and Zelenskyy will also discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine, the senior Turkish official said.

Turkiye, a NATO member, has managed to retain cordial relations with both Russia and Ukraine over the past 16 months of the war and last year it helped to broker prisoner exchanges.

Turkiye has not joined its Western allies in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, but has also supplied arms to Ukraine and called for its sovereignty to be respected.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy are scheduled to hold a press conference at 6pm GMT on Friday.

The Turkish official said Erdogan might hold a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his talks with Zelenskyy.

A Turkish minister could also visit Moscow for further discussions, the official added.

Source: Reuters/ga

