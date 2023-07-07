Zelenskyy, Erdogan to discuss grain deal, prisoner swaps: Turkish official

ISTANBUL: The presidents of Ukraine and Turkiye will discuss on Friday (Jul 7) the potential extension of the Black Sea grain deal and a possible prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv, a senior Turkish official said ahead of the talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul following visits to Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, part of a tour of some NATO capitals aimed at encouraging them to take concrete steps at a summit next week towards granting Kyiv membership of the alliance.

A key element of Zelenskyy's talks in Istanbul will be the fate of a deal, brokered last year by Turkiye and the United Nations, to allow for the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea despite the war raging across Ukraine.

Russia, angry about aspects of the grain deal's implementation, has threatened not to allow its further extension beyond Jul 17.

As well as the grain deal and a possible prisoner swap, Erdogan and Zelenskyy will also discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine, the senior Turkish official said.