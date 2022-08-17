Zelenskyy, Erdogan, Guterres to meet on Aug 18 in Ukraine

KYIV: UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet with the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey this week, officials announced on Tuesday (Aug 16), as Kyiv reported an "unprecedented" cyberattack on its nuclear energy agency's website.

A deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last month has allowed a tentative restart of grain exports from Ukraine after Russia's invasion blocked essential global supplies.

Guterres will hold talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

They will discuss "the need for a political solution to this conflict", UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres will then visit the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Friday - one of three ports being used in the deal to export grain - before heading to Turkey.

As the diplomatic efforts to end the war continue, Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom reported a major cyberattack on its website, but said its operations had not been disrupted.

"The most powerful cyberattack since the start of the Russian invasion occurred against Energoatom's website," the agency said on Telegram, adding that it "was attacked from Russian territory".

CRIMEA BLASTS

Also Tuesday, Russia claimed explosions at a military facility on the Kremlin-controlled Crimean peninsula that damaged power infrastructure were the result of "sabotage".

Fire erupted at a military site where ammunition was being stored and black smoke billowed into the air, images on social media showed.