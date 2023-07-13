Zelenskyy hails 'security victory' after G7 vow support

VILNIUS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Jul 12) welcomed a commitment by G7 nations to support Ukraine for as long it takes to defeat Ukraine, insisting it was a step on the road to Kyiv eventually joining NATO.

"We will not waver," US President Joe Biden said in a speech in Vilnius aimed at showing resolve to Russia's President Vladimir Putin after meeting Zelenskyy at a NATO summit.

"Putin still doubts our staying power. He's still making a bad bet that the conviction and the unity among the United States and our allies and partners will break down."

Zelenskyy insisted that the promises from the Western leaders amounted to a "significant security victory" that he could take home to Kyiv.

But he did not disguise the fact that he would have preferred the 31-member Atlantic alliance to have agreed a firm timetable for Ukraine to join its ranks once the 16-month old Russian invasion has been defeated and peace restored.

"The best guarantee for Ukraine is to be in NATO," Zelenskyy said, expressing confidence that once the war is over Ukraine would be welcomed, but warning that the G7 commitments should be seen "not instead of NATO, but as security guarantees on our way to integration".