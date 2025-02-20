Zelenskyy hopes for 'constructive' meeting with Trump envoy

The Ukrainian leader also said that the world's most powerful - in an apparent allusion to Trump - face the "choice" of being with the Kremlin or for peace:



"The future is not with Putin, but with peace. And it is a choice for everyone in the world - and for the powerful - to be with Putin or with peace. We should choose peace. I thank everyone for their support."



He said he is "counting on Ukrainian unity" as well as the "unity of Europe" and the "pragmatism of America".



Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine has wanted an end to the war from "the very first second that" Russia invaded in February 2022 and that he wants a peace deal that will ensure Moscow will not attack again.



"I am confident that we will end it, and with a lasting peace. And so that Russia cannot come to Ukraine again, and so that Ukrainians return from Russian captivity, and so that Ukraine has a future. This is a normal desire of every nation," he said.