Zelenskyy, IMF managing director discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rising after shelling on the outskirts of the city is pictured from central Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

18 Apr 2022 06:41AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 06:41AM)
WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Apr 17) he spoke with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction.

"Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Georgieva confirmed the call in a tweet later in the day. "Thank you," she wrote, addressing Zelenskyy's twitter handle, "for the very good call today". She wrote support is "essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding a modern competitive #Ukraine". 

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/vc

