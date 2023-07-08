Zelenskyy meets Erdogan after securing US cluster bombs

ISTANBUL: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (Jul 7) entered crunch talks with Türkiye's leader after securing a US pledge for cluster munitions that could inflict massive damage on Russian forces on the battlefield.
Washington's decision to deliver the controversial weapons - banned across a large part of the world but not in Russia or Ukraine - dramatically ups the stakes in the war, which enters its 500th day on Saturday.
Zelenskyy has been travelling across Europe and working the phones trying to secure bigger and better weapons for his outmatched army, which has launched a long-awaited counteroffensive that is progressing less swiftly than Ukraine's allies had hoped.
"Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to fulfil an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defensive operation, to be honest," Zelenskyy told reporters while hopping between Bratislava, Prague and Istanbul on Friday.
US President Joe Biden's decision to approve the delivery of cluster munitions provides Ukraine with weapons capable of dispersing multiple small explosives over an area covering several football fields.
AFP teams on the ground have seen both Ukraine and Russia use their existing stocks of the weapons, whose use humanitarian groups strongly condemn.
They warn that many bomblets go undetonated, potentially endangering civilians for years to come.
Defending the US move, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan argued there was "a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory".
Russian officials issued no immediate response.
Zelensky has been also pushing hard for membership of NATO, arguing that Ukraine had turned into Europe's last line of defence against Russia's aggression.
The White House said membership would come in the "not too distant future", but not at next week's summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Kyiv "still has further steps that it needs to take before membership", Sullivan said.
KREMLIN WATCHING "CLOSELY"
Zelenskyy's talks in Türkiye - a strategic member of NATO on uneasy terms with the West - were being watched closely by the Kremlin, which has tried to break its international isolation by cultivating strong relations with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Turkish leader has tried to portray himself as a neutral mediator, dramatically boosting wartime trade with Russia while supplying Ukraine with drones and other weapons that helped keep Kremlin forces from seizing Kyiv in the first weeks of war.
"We will very closely follow the results of these talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
"It will be interesting for us to find out what was discussed. It's important," he added.
Analysts expect Zelenskyy to push Erdogan to give a green light for Sweden's NATO entry ahead of the summit.
Türkiye is blocking Sweden's candidacy because of a longstanding dispute about what Ankara says is Stockholm's lax attitude toward alleged Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.
The talks with Erdogan are also expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.
Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend the United Nations and Türkiye-brokered agreement with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets during the war.
The deal will expire on Jul 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.
"PROGRESS" ON NUCLEAR INSPECTIONS
The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said on Friday that it was "making progress" on inspecting several areas of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, after claims it had been mined.
Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the Russia-controlled site, raising alarm over the threat of radioactive disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant.
Ukraine's military this week claimed "external objects similar to explosive devices" had been placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth reactors at the site.
Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been able to "complete the tours of the cooling ponds and other places", Rafael Grossi said in Tokyo.
They had "not seen any indications of explosives or mines", he said, although he added IAEA officials had not yet been able to visit the facility's rooftops.
Rescuers on Friday found a tenth body in the rubble of buildings in Lviv after the biggest Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the invasion, its mayor said.
The strike also wounded 42 people, including three children, Ukraine's interior ministry said.