Zelenskyy awards US first lady Ukrainian civilian honour

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Nov 4) awarded US First Lady Melania Trump a national honour for her role in brokering a partial ceasefire that allowed the evacuation of civilians from a Russian-occupied town.



"I hereby decree that the Order of Princess Olga, First Class, be awarded to Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States of America," a decree read on the Ukrainian presidential website.



The text acknowledged her "significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, and for active human rights and charitable work".



Last month, Melania Trump announced a localised truce between Ukrainian and Russian forces to allow for residents of Oleshky on the southern front to leave, after suffering weeks of shortages of food and medicine.



The rare halt in fighting, which was respected by both sides, allowed roads to be demined and residents to depart for either Ukraine or Russia.



Melania Trump, who has also been involved in efforts to return Ukrainian children taken to Russia, has since announced that she will host representatives from both sides in Washington.