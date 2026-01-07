Ukraine's allies agree to provide multi-layered security guarantees as part of a peace proposal
Allies pledge multi-layered security guarantees for Ukraine as ceasefire talks advance, but key details and binding commitments remain unresolved.
PARIS: Ukraine’s allies said Tuesday (Jan 6) they had agreed to provide the country with multi-layered international defence guarantees as part of a proposal to end Russia’s nearly 4-year-old invasion of its neighbour.
At a key meeting in Paris, leaders from European countries and Canada, as well as US representatives and top officials from the European Union and NATO, said they would provide Kyiv’s front-line forces with equipment and training and back them up with air, land and sea support to deter any future Russian attack.
The size of the supporting forces was not made public, and many of the plan’s details remain unclear.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the meeting made “excellent progress” but cautioned that “the hardest yards are still ahead,” noting that Russian attacks on Ukraine continue.
He said allies will participate in US-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire, support the long-term provision of armaments for Ukraine’s defence, and work toward binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of any future attack by Russia.
There was no immediate comment from officials in Russia on Tuesday, which was the eve of Orthodox Christmas.
Moscow has revealed few details of its stance in the US-led peace negotiations. Officials have reaffirmed Russia’s demands and have insisted there can be no ceasefire until a comprehensive settlement is agreed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out any deployment of troops from NATO countries on Ukrainian soil.
Starmer added that there can only be peace if Russia compromises, and “Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace.”
In the event of a ceasefire, he said the UK and France “will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine’s defensive needs.”
ZELENSKYY SAYS PROGRESS WAS MADE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said progress was made in the talks, although commitments need to be ratified by each country so that they can be put in place after any settlement.
“We determined what countries are ready to take leadership in the elements of security guarantees on the ground, in the air, and at sea, and in restoration,” Zelenskyy told a news conference in Paris. “We determined what forces are needed. We determined, how these forces will be operated and at what levels of command.”
He said details of how monitoring will work remain to be determined, as do the size and financing of the Ukrainian army.
US envoy Steve Witkoff said US “strongly stands behind” security guarantees.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the security statement endorsed by Ukraine’s allies is a “significant step” toward ending Russia’s invasion.
A joint statement said the allies also agreed to continue long-term military assistance and armament to Ukraine’s armed forces, which “will remain the first line of defense and deterrence” after any peace deal is signed.
The allies still must finalise “binding commitments” setting out what they will do to support Ukraine.
Prospects for progress at the meeting had been uncertain as the Trump administration's focus is shifting to Venezuela, while US suggestions of a Greenland takeover caused tension with Europe, and Moscow shows no signs of compromise.
The countries dubbed the “coalition of the willing" have been exploring for months how to deter any future Russian aggression should it agree to stop fighting Ukraine.
Macron's office said an unprecedented number of officials attended in person, with 35 participants including 27 heads of state and government. Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, met with Macron at the Elysee presidential palace for preparatory talks ahead of the gathering.
A series of meetings on the summit's sidelines illustrated the intensity of the diplomatic effort and the complexity of its moving parts.
Zelenskyy met with Macron ahead of the summit. French, British and Ukrainian military chiefs also met, with NATO’s top commander, US Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, participating in talks that France’s army chief said focused on implementing security guarantees. Army chiefs from other coalition nations joined by video.
Macron’s office said the US delegation was initially set to be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but he changed his plans after the US military intervention in Venezuela.