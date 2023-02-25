Zelenskyy planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday (Feb 24) he was planning to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after Beijing called for urgent peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said he was doing his best to prevent Chinese arms supplies to Russia to avoid any risk of "World War III."

"I am planning to meet with Xi Jinping," he told reporters as Ukraine marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"This will be important for world security."

Zelenskyy did not say when or where he was planning to meet Xi, but expressed hope that China would support a "just peace" and Ukraine.

"I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia. It is very important for me," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier on Friday, China called for urgent peace talks as it released a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

But several Western powers rebuffed the proposals and also warned against Beijing's close ties to Moscow.

Zelensky also said on Friday he was convinced that only a country whose territory is under attack can initiate "any peace initiatives."

Beijing has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict, while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.