Zelenskyy says fresh Russian strikes show 'no change' in Kremlin position

TALKS

In recent days, Trump has blocked new sanctions on Russia, struck a deal to buy Russian diesel, and called for the Ukrainian leader to be replaced.



Zelenskyy has backed resuming trilateral talks - several rounds of which over the last 18 months have failed to move the sides closer to a deal.



Russia is demanding Ukraine pull out of territory in the eastern Donetsk region that it still controls, and wants sweeping political and military restrictions on the size of its army and Western alliances.



Ukraine rejects the demands as tantamount to a capitulation that would leave it exposed to a fresh attack.



Moscow said that a summit between Trump, Putin and China's Xi was being prepared in China for next month, with Europeans and Ukraine worrying a deal could be struck over their heads.



Witkoff called his talks with Putin "constructive" but "there is still important work left to do" and technical-level talks would continue between all three sides.



Putin has consistently rejected face-to-face talks with Zelenskyy and insisted Moscow intends to seize the rest of eastern Ukraine - either through a deal or on the battlefield.