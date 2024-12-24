Zelenskyy says North Korea could send more troops, military equipment to Russia

Russia has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Koreans on its side. Pyongyang initially dismissed reports about the troop deployment as "fake news", but a North Korean official has said any such deployment would be lawful.



According to Ukrainian and allied assessments, North Korea has sent around 12,000 troops to Russia.



Some of them have been deployed for combat in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine still holds a chunk of land after a major cross-border incursion in August.