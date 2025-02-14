Zelenskyy says Putin 'peace' comments not to be trusted

LOSSES IN KURSK

Trump's outreach to Putin had been broadly expected, but the quick pace of his peace push has left heads spinning after three years of staunch Western support for Ukraine.



Trump suggested he would "love" to welcome Russia back into the G7 from which it was suspended in 2014 after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.



"I think it was a mistake to throw him out," Trump said, referring to Putin.



Kyiv's European backers fear Trump could force Ukraine into a peace deal that will leave them facing an emboldened Putin - while paying the lion's share of costs for post-war security.



France's armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu said Paris was worried the "American administration is giving up everything" Russia wanted.



Hegseth said European troops could provide security guarantees for Ukraine under a deal - and his British counterpart John Healey said planning was "accelerating" on that front.



Zelenskyy has raised the possibility of swapping Russian territory held by Kyiv for Ukrainian land Moscow occupies.



But Ukraine's grip on Russia's Kursk region has slipped - with Kyiv saying it now holds barely a third of the area it captured last year.