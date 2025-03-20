Zelenskyy says ready to reciprocate on energy truce

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Mar 19) said that he was ready to reciprocate with Russia on pausing strikes on energy infrastructure, and suggested such a ceasefire also cover civilian targets.
Zelenskyy made the comments after an hour-long phone call with US President Donald Trump.
"I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump," Zelenskyy said on X.
"One of the first steps towards fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it," he added.
A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 30-day pause on energy strikes, but Kyiv has accused Moscow of already breaking it.
Zelenskyy said officials from Ukraine and the United States could meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days for a second round of peace talks and to discuss issues related to implementing the partial ceasefire.
Source: AFP/fs
