Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Zelenskyy says ready to reciprocate on energy truce
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Zelenskyy says ready to reciprocate on energy truce

Zelenskyy says ready to reciprocate on energy truce

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on, during a joint press conference with Finland's President Alexander Stubb, at the Presidential Palace, in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

20 Mar 2025 04:48AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2025 04:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (Mar 19) said that he was ready to reciprocate with Russia on pausing strikes on energy infrastructure, and suggested such a ceasefire also cover civilian targets.

Zelenskyy made the comments after an hour-long phone call with US President Donald Trump.

"I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump," Zelenskyy said on X.

Related:

"One of the first steps towards fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it," he added.

A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 30-day pause on energy strikes, but Kyiv has accused Moscow of already breaking it.

Zelenskyy said officials from Ukraine and the United States could meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days for a second round of peace talks and to discuss issues related to implementing the partial ceasefire.
Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy Donald Trump
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement