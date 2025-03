Zelenskyy says ready to reciprocate on energy truce

"One of the first steps towards fully ending the war could be ending strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it," he added.A day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 30-day pause on energy strikes , but Kyiv has accused Moscow of already breaking it.Zelenskyy said officials from Ukraine and the United States could meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days for a second round of peace talks and to discuss issues related to implementing the partial ceasefire.