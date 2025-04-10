Zelenskyy says Russia dragging Beijing into war by recruiting Chinese fighters

"The 'Chinese' issue is serious. There are 155 people with names and passport details who are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine," Zelenskyy told journalists in Kyiv.



A document shared with AFP by a senior Ukrainian official contained the alleged names and passport details of 168 Chinese citizens that Kyiv said had been recruited by Russia's army, according to its intelligence.



Zelenskyy said he believed there were "many more" and that further information was being gathered.



"It is clear how they recruit them. One of the schemes is through social media, in particular TikTok and other Chinese social networks, where Russians distribute commercials," Zelenskyy said.