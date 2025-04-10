Zelenskyy says Russia dragging Beijing into war by recruiting Chinese fighters

The claim came hours after Beijing rejected the idea that Chinese citizens had been recruited in big numbers to fight with Russia, and it warned its citizens to "avoid involvement in armed conflicts".
Zelenskyy said a day earlier said Ukraine's army had captured two Chinese citizens caught fighting for Russia in the eastern Donetsk region.
He published a video of one of them, wearing military fatigues and with hands bound, who was mimicking combat sounds and uttering several words in Mandarin.
A document shared with AFP by a senior Ukrainian official contained the alleged names and passport details of 168 Chinese citizens that Kyiv said had been recruited by Russia's army, according to its intelligence.
Zelenskyy said he believed there were "many more" and that further information was being gathered.
"It is clear how they recruit them. One of the schemes is through social media, in particular TikTok and other Chinese social networks, where Russians distribute commercials," Zelenskyy said.
"ABSOLUTELY GROUNDLESS"
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian had earlier rejected Zelenskyy's claim that "many" Chinese citizens had been recruited by Russia to fight as "absolutely groundless".
"The Chinese government has always asked its citizens to stay away from areas of armed conflict (and) avoid involvement in armed conflicts in any form," he said.
He added that Beijing was verifying relevant information about the captured Chinese citizens with Kyiv.
Asked about Zelenskyy's claims in a daily press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.
China presents itself as a neutral party in the three-year war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.
UNACCEPTABLE
But it is a close political and economic partner of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of Moscow's offensive, which it has never condemned.
"The Chinese side's position on the issue of the Ukraine crisis is clear and unequivocal and has won widespread approval from the international community," Lin said.
"The Ukrainian side should correctly view China's efforts and constructive role in pushing for a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis."
The West has repeatedly expressed alarm at deepening military, economic and political ties between Russia and China since Moscow invaded in February 2022.
Zelenskyy said he had received signals that Washington viewed Chinese nationals fighting for Russia as "unacceptable".
"The United States of America is very much surprised and believes that this is unacceptable. These are the signals they have sent us," he told reporters.
He also said Ukrainian officials should hold a meeting with a US delegation next week as part of Washington's efforts to push Moscow and Kyiv to agree on a ceasefire.