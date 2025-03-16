Zelenskyy says Russia wants 'stronger position' before any ceasefire

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday (Mar 15) that Russia wanted to achieve a "stronger position" militarily before committing to any ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

Russia did not immediately agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States earlier this week, as President Vladimir Putin raised questions about the initiative.

"They want a stronger position before the ceasefire," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv.

"I think the delaying of the process is exactly because of what I said. They want to improve their situation on the battlefield," he added.

The ceasefire proposal comes as Russia has the momentum in many areas of the front in Ukraine, three years into its invasion.