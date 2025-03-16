Zelenskyy says troops not surrounded in Kursk, Russia says it retakes two villages

Ukrainian troops are still fending off Russian and North Korean forces in Russia's Kursk region but face a potential new attack on Ukraine's northeast Sumy region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

Military analysts say Russia is close to ejecting Ukrainian forces from their months-old foothold in the western Russian region, seized in a mass cross-border incursion last August. That prompted US President Donald Trump to warn that thousands of Ukrainian troops were "completely surrounded".

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had retaken two more villages near Sudzha, 10 km (six miles) from the Ukrainian border, a town which Moscow said it had recaptured on Thursday.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said more than 300 residents had been evacuated from areas around Sudzha.