Zelenskyy says Trump could end Ukraine war only if Kyiv included in talks

KYIV: US President Donald Trump could fulfil his promise to end the war in Ukraine, but only if he includes Kyiv in any talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Jan 25).

Zelenskyy also said the terms of any deal that might arise under Trump were still unclear - and might not even be clear to Trump himself - because Russian President Vladimir Putin had no interest in ending the war.

Trump, who took office on Monday, promised during his election campaign to end the war within his first 24 hours in the White House, without saying how. Aides have since suggested a deal could take months.

Ending the war would not be possible unless Trump includes Ukraine itself in any negotiations, Zelenskyy told reporters alongside Moldova's president Maia Sandhu, a visiting ally.

"Otherwise it will not work. Because Russia does not want to end the war, while Ukraine wants to end it," he said.