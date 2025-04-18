Logo
World

Zelenskyy says Trump envoy Witkoff 'spreading Russian narratives'
World

Zelenskyy says Trump envoy Witkoff 'spreading Russian narratives'

Zelenskyy says Trump envoy Witkoff 'spreading Russian narratives'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2025. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

18 Apr 2025 01:11AM
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday (Apr 18) accused US envoy Steve Witkoff of "spreading Russian narratives" after he suggested a peace deal with Russia hinged on the status of Ukraine's occupied territories.

Witkoff met Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg last Friday, his third meeting with the Russian leader in two months as US President Donald Trump intensified efforts to broker a ceasefire in the three-year war.

"I believe that Mr Witkoff has taken on the strategy of the Russian side. I think it is very dangerous, because he is consciously or unconsciously, I don't know, spreading Russian narratives," Zelenskyy told journalists.

"I don't see him as having a mandate to discuss Ukrainian territories, because our territories belong to our people, not only to us, but to future Ukrainians. So I don't understand what he is talking about at all," Zelenskyy added.

Witkoff told Fox News on Monday that a peace settlement hinged on "so-called five territories" -- the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Crimea, that Russia claims to have annexed.

The Kremlin wants its claims over the regions to be recognised as part of any peace deal, a proposal that Ukraine has baulked at. Moscow does not fully control any of them except for Crimea, which it seized in 2014.
Source: AFP/fs

