Zelenskyy says Ukraine getting ready for new peace talks next week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Jan 31) that Ukraine was waiting for more information from the United States about further peace talks and expected new meetings to take place next week.

Zelenskyy's statement during his nightly video address appeared to suggest that a meeting scheduled for Sunday in the United Arab Emirates between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United States would not take place. The three sides held a round of talks a week ago.

"We are in constant communication with the American side and are expecting specific details from them regarding further meetings," Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine is ready to work in all working formats. It is important that there be results and that the meetings take place. We are counting on meetings next week and are preparing for them."