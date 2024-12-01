Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs arms, NATO invite before Russia talks

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Dec 1) that his country needed security guarantees from NATO and more weapons to defend itself before any talks with Russia.

He made the comments after meeting the EU's new head of diplomacy Kaja Kallas and EU Council chief Antonio Costa, who were visiting Kyiv as a show of support on their first day in office.

"An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a necessary thing for our survival," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Costa.

Ukraine faces a tough winter ahead, with Russia unleashing devastating barrages against its power grid and Kyiv's fatigued forces losing ground on the frontline.

Questions are also swirling around the future of US support once Donald Trump assumes the presidency in January, with fears he could force Kyiv to make painful concessions in pursuit of a quick peace deal.

Zelenskyy said his country needed to be in a "strong position" before any talks with the Kremlin, calling for "steps forward with NATO" and a "good number" of long-distance weapons to defend itself.

"Only when we have all these items and we are strong, after that, we have to make the very important ... agenda of meeting with one or another of the killers," the Ukrainian leader said, adding that the EU and NATO should be involved in any negotiations.

Costa said the European Union would give Ukraine its "unwavering" support.

"We have stood with you since the very first day of this war of aggression, and you can count on us to continue to stand with you," he told Zelenskyy.

The European Union's new leadership team is keen to show it remains firm on backing Kyiv at a perilous moment for Ukraine nearly three years into its fight against Russia's invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened this week to strike government buildings in Kyiv with his new Oreshnik missile, after the US gave Ukraine approval to fire long-range ATACMS missiles into Russia for the first time.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on a bus in the southern Kherson region on Sunday, killing three people, authorities said, while the Russian army claimed to have captured two new frontline villages in the east.