Zelenskyy says US mooted direct Ukraine-Russia talks on ending war in Miami

MIAMI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Dec 20) that Washington had proposed the first face-to-face negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in six months, as diplomats converged on Miami for renewed talks aimed at ending the war.

Zelenskyy said the United States had suggested a meeting format involving Ukraine, the US and Russia, with possible European participation after preliminary discussions conclude.

“They proposed this format as far as I understand: Ukraine, America, Russia,” Zelenskyy said. He added that European involvement would be “logical” once there was clarity on the outcome of talks already held.

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirmed he was travelling to Miami, while Ukrainian and European delegations were also in the city. The talks are being mediated by US envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

US ROLE AND CONDITIONS FOR TALKS

Trump’s envoys have been pushing a plan under which the United States would offer security guarantees to Ukraine, while Kyiv could be expected to make territorial concessions – a prospect that has fuelled deep resentment among many Ukrainians.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that Washington would not impose a settlement on Kyiv.

“There’s no peace deal unless Ukraine agrees to it,” Rubio said, adding that he could join the Miami talks. The secretary of state was born in the Florida city.

Dmitriev, posting on X, said he was “on the way to Miami,” sharing a video of sunlight breaking through clouds over a palm-lined beach. He accused critics of trying to undermine US peace efforts.

The last official direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives took place in July in Istanbul, resulting in prisoner swaps but little tangible progress toward ending the war.