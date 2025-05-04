Zelenskyy says won't play Putin 'games' with short truce

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed a three-day truce ordered by Russian leader Vladimir Putin as theatrics, but said Kyiv was ready for a full ceasefire.

Moscow said the truce, set to coincide with its World War II commemorations on May 9, was aimed at testing Kyiv's "readiness" for long-term peace. It also accused Zelenskyy of making a "direct threat" to events on the holiday.

The Kremlin rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposed by Kyiv and Washington in March, and Putin has since offered little to end the three-year Russia invasion.

"This is more of a theatrical performance on his part. Because in two or three days, it is impossible to develop a plan for the next steps to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

He was speaking Friday to a small group of journalists, including AFP, in remarks embargoed until Saturday (May 3).

Some in Ukraine have criticised the truce as an attempt to prevent Kyiv from disrupting the World War II anniversary celebrations. Foreign leaders are due in Moscow to watch a military parade on Red Square and an address by Putin.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would not be "playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow for Putin's exit from isolation on 9 May".