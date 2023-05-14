Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Germany for 'fantastic solidarity' in visit

BERLIN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday (May 14) and thanked his government for its "fantastic solidarity" as he secured a big boost in military aid on his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin from Rome, where he met on Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis. He flew on a German government plane escorted over German airspace by fighter jets of the Luftwaffe air force, arriving in the middle of the night.

Wearing his trademark khaki combat trousers and a black sweater, the Ukrainian leader was first greeted with military honours by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, before heading over to the chancellery to meet with Scholz.

"In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally," Zelenskiy wrote in the guest book of the German presidency. "Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe."

He was expected to hold a news conference with Scholz before later heading to Aachen in West Germany to receive the prestigious Charlemagne prize in honour of services to Europe.