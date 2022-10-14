Zelenskyy seeks legal mechanism to punish all Russian 'murderers'

The International Criminal Court based in The Hague opened its own probe into the war in Ukraine shortly after Russia invaded in February, but has said it is keen for Ukraine to bring suspects to justice where possible.

The ICC prosecutor on Thursday said Ukraine could extradite Russian war crimes suspects to the Hague-based court even though Moscow is not a member.

Zelenskyy also reproached PACE saying it had turned a blind eye when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014.

"In fact, there was an attempt to write off everything that Russia did against Ukraine and European values, starting in 2014. Write off under the guise of stories that it was necessary to maintain dialogue with Russia at all possible levels," he said.

Zelenskyy called for Europe to isolate Russia diplomatically as he made a renewed pitch for "modern anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence systems" to "protect our sky from the terror of Russia".

"If this is done, it will be a fundamental step to end the entire war in the near future," he said.

"Europe can take the lead in the efforts to compensate for the damage caused by this war," he said.

"We have to create an appropriate compensation mechanism - and we suggest the way to create it. The corresponding project has already been prepared by Ukraine. I urge you to support it -- both in Europe and at the level of the UN General Assembly".