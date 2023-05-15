Zelenskyy shores up weapons pledges as EU honours Ukraine fight

After months of stalemate, Ukraine has been preparing to retake ground captured by Russia and is shoring up military assistance to help make its troops more battle-ready.

Zelenskyy's arrival in Paris followed a visit to Rome on Friday, where he met with Italian leaders and Pope Francis, and a weekend stop in Germany, which announced a 2.7 billion euro (US$3 billion) military aid package.

"Ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing," Zelenskyy tweeted upon arrival in France on Sunday.

"With each visit, Ukraine's defense and offensive capabilities are expanding."

GERMANY "A TRUE FRIEND"

During his first trip to Germany since Russia invaded in February 2022, Zelenskyy was presented the Charlemagne Prize for Ukraine's fight for the bloc's freedom and values.

"Ukraine incarnates everything the European idea is living for: the courage of convictions, the fight for values and freedom, the commitment to peace and unity," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the award ceremony in Aachen.

For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russia's war on its neighbour had "cemented one clear realisation: Ukraine is part of our European family".

Zelenskyy won extended standing ovations at the ceremony, during which EU leaders vowed to support Ukrainian efforts to join the bloc.

Calling Germany a "true friend and reliable ally" to Ukraine, Zelenskyy held separate talks with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Once accused of being too accommodating to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Berlin demonstrated its clear backing of Kyiv over the weekend.

"We will support you for as long as it is necessary," Scholz told Zelenskyy on Sunday.

Previously seen as reticent on supplying weapons, Germany has become the second-biggest contributor of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States.

It is currently preparing its biggest-yet military aid package, including anti-missile systems, 30 additional Leopard 1 tanks, more than 100 armoured combat vehicles and more than 200 surveillance drones.